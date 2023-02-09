HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,131.17 752.07 915.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,131.17 752.07 915.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 518.00 388.77 439.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.27 41.18 32.35 Depreciation 26.01 24.12 21.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 369.58 201.35 299.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.32 96.65 123.57 Other Income 3.59 3.43 8.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.91 100.09 132.56 Interest 16.09 13.84 12.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.82 86.24 120.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 150.82 86.24 120.08 Tax 39.39 21.61 31.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.43 64.63 88.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.43 64.63 88.89 Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.10 9.92 13.64 Diluted EPS 17.10 9.92 13.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.10 9.92 13.64 Diluted EPS 17.10 9.92 13.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited