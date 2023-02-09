HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore in December 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 915.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 88.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.92 crore in December 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 154.20 crore in December 2021.
HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in December 2021.
|HG Infra Engg shares closed at 657.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.45% over the last 12 months.
|HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,131.17
|752.07
|915.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,131.17
|752.07
|915.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|518.00
|388.77
|439.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.27
|41.18
|32.35
|Depreciation
|26.01
|24.12
|21.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|369.58
|201.35
|299.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.32
|96.65
|123.57
|Other Income
|3.59
|3.43
|8.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.91
|100.09
|132.56
|Interest
|16.09
|13.84
|12.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|150.82
|86.24
|120.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|150.82
|86.24
|120.08
|Tax
|39.39
|21.61
|31.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|111.43
|64.63
|88.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|111.43
|64.63
|88.89
|Equity Share Capital
|65.17
|65.17
|65.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.10
|9.92
|13.64
|Diluted EPS
|17.10
|9.92
|13.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.10
|9.92
|13.64
|Diluted EPS
|17.10
|9.92
|13.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited