    HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,131.17 crore in December 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 915.57 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 88.89 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.92 crore in December 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 154.20 crore in December 2021.
    HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in December 2021.HG Infra Engg shares closed at 657.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.45% over the last 12 months.
    HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,131.17752.07915.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,131.17752.07915.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials518.00388.77439.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.2741.1832.35
    Depreciation26.0124.1221.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses369.58201.35299.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.3296.65123.57
    Other Income3.593.438.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.91100.09132.56
    Interest16.0913.8412.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.8286.24120.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.8286.24120.08
    Tax39.3921.6131.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.4364.6388.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.4364.6388.89
    Equity Share Capital65.1765.1765.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.109.9213.64
    Diluted EPS17.109.9213.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.109.9213.64
    Diluted EPS17.109.9213.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited