HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 734.35 crore, up 28.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.35 crore in December 2020 up 28.16% from Rs. 572.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.55 crore in December 2020 up 57.88% from Rs. 41.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.56 crore in December 2020 up 32.09% from Rs. 92.03 crore in December 2019.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.37 in December 2019.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 228.20 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -17.90% over the last 12 months.