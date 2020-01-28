HG Infra Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore in December 2019 up 4.07% from Rs. 550.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.52 crore in December 2019 up 17.79% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.03 crore in December 2019 up 9.82% from Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2018.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2018.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 277.95 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.79% over the last 12 months.