HG Infra Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 781.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 74.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.17 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 156.11 crore in September 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.43 in September 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 569.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 795.70 1,105.90 781.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 795.70 1,105.90 781.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.77 551.48 389.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.74 38.18 31.60
Depreciation 24.12 20.15 21.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.12 317.24 209.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.96 178.87 129.87
Other Income 4.10 3.36 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.05 182.23 134.83
Interest 33.49 33.93 27.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.56 148.29 107.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.56 148.29 107.01
Tax 25.87 39.01 32.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.69 109.28 74.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.69 109.28 74.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.17 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.93 109.45 74.51
Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 16.79 11.43
Diluted EPS 12.57 16.79 11.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 16.79 11.43
Diluted EPS 12.57 16.79 11.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm
