    HG Infra Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 781.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 74.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.17 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 156.11 crore in September 2021.

    HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.43 in September 2021.

    HG Infra Engg shares closed at 569.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.

    HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations795.701,105.90781.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations795.701,105.90781.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.77551.48389.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7438.1831.60
    Depreciation24.1220.1521.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.12317.24209.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.96178.87129.87
    Other Income4.103.364.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.05182.23134.83
    Interest33.4933.9327.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.56148.29107.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.56148.29107.01
    Tax25.8739.0132.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.69109.2874.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.69109.2874.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.240.17--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.93109.4574.51
    Equity Share Capital65.1765.1765.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5716.7911.43
    Diluted EPS12.5716.7911.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5716.7911.43
    Diluted EPS12.5716.7911.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HG Infra Engg #HG Infra Engineering Ltd. #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm