HG Infra Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.70 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 781.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 74.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.17 crore in September 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 156.11 crore in September 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.43 in September 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 569.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.