HG Infra Engg Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore in September 2021 up 61.7% from Rs. 483.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.51 crore in September 2021 up 96.87% from Rs. 37.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.11 crore in September 2021 up 69.37% from Rs. 92.17 crore in September 2020.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.81 in September 2020.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 734.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 166.11% returns over the last 6 months and 302.85% over the last 12 months.