English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HG Infra Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.43 crore, up 44.21% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,535.43 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 1,064.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in March 2023 up 64.43% from Rs. 103.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.74 crore in March 2023 up 55.72% from Rs. 195.06 crore in March 2022.

    HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 26.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.95 in March 2022.

    HG Infra Engg shares closed at 907.85 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.80% over the last 12 months.

    HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,535.431,184.971,064.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,535.431,184.971,064.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials685.26518.00506.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.3754.8934.01
    Depreciation26.1026.0221.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses489.83373.78331.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.87212.29170.64
    Other Income6.774.012.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax277.64216.30173.20
    Interest46.8439.5034.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax230.80176.80138.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax230.80176.80138.75
    Tax60.3746.1334.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.42130.67103.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.42130.67103.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.500.22--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.93130.89103.95
    Equity Share Capital65.1765.1765.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.2320.0915.95
    Diluted EPS26.2320.0915.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.2320.0915.95
    Diluted EPS26.2320.0915.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HG Infra Engg #HG Infra Engineering Ltd. #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm