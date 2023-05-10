HG Infra Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.43 crore, up 44.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,535.43 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 1,064.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in March 2023 up 64.43% from Rs. 103.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.74 crore in March 2023 up 55.72% from Rs. 195.06 crore in March 2022.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 26.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.95 in March 2022.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 907.85 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.80% over the last 12 months.