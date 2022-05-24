HG Infra Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.69 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,064.69 crore in March 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 1,056.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.95 crore in March 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 111.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.06 crore in March 2022 down 2.46% from Rs. 199.97 crore in March 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.05 in March 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 588.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 57.52% over the last 12 months.