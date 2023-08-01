HG Infra Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,351.16 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,351.16 1,535.43 1,105.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,351.16 1,535.43 1,105.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 591.98 685.26 551.48 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 71.65 63.37 38.18 Depreciation 31.06 26.10 20.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 406.80 489.83 317.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.67 270.87 178.87 Other Income 5.38 6.77 3.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.05 277.64 182.23 Interest 52.31 46.84 33.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.74 230.80 148.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 202.74 230.80 148.29 Tax 52.56 60.37 39.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.19 170.42 109.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.19 170.42 109.28 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.20 0.50 0.17 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 150.39 170.93 109.45 Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.08 26.23 16.79 Diluted EPS 23.08 26.23 16.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.08 26.23 16.79 Diluted EPS 23.08 26.23 16.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited