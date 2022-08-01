 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HG Infra Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.90 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.90 crore in June 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 941.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.45 crore in June 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.38 crore in June 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 179.23 crore in June 2021.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 16.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.50 in June 2021.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 594.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 9.78% over the last 12 months.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,105.90 1,064.69 941.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,105.90 1,064.69 941.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 551.48 506.60 456.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.18 34.01 31.41
Depreciation 20.15 21.86 20.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 317.24 331.59 277.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.87 170.64 155.60
Other Income 3.36 2.57 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.23 173.20 158.92
Interest 33.93 34.46 25.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.29 138.75 133.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.29 138.75 133.14
Tax 39.01 34.80 32.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.28 103.95 101.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.28 103.95 101.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.17 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.45 103.95 101.02
Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.79 15.95 15.50
Diluted EPS 16.79 15.95 15.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.79 15.95 15.50
Diluted EPS 16.79 15.95 15.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HG Infra Engg #HG Infra Engineering Ltd. #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.