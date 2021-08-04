HG Infra Engg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.40 crore, up 201.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.40 crore in June 2021 up 201.85% from Rs. 311.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2021 up 406.76% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.23 crore in June 2021 up 181.68% from Rs. 63.63 crore in June 2020.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2020.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 548.95 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.26% returns over the last 6 months and 203.87% over the last 12 months.