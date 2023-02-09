HG Infra Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.97 crore, up 24.55% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,184.97 795.70 951.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,184.97 795.70 951.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 518.00 388.77 439.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.89 41.74 32.86 Depreciation 26.02 24.12 21.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 373.78 204.12 301.36 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.29 136.96 156.55 Other Income 4.01 4.10 8.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.30 141.05 165.37 Interest 39.50 33.49 29.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.80 107.56 135.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 176.80 107.56 135.72 Tax 46.13 25.87 35.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.67 81.69 100.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.67 81.69 100.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.24 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.89 81.93 100.56 Equity Share Capital 65.17 65.17 65.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.09 12.57 15.43 Diluted EPS 20.09 12.57 15.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.09 12.57 15.43 Diluted EPS 20.09 12.57 15.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited