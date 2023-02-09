HG Infra Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.97 crore, up 24.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,184.97 crore in December 2022 up 24.55% from Rs. 951.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.89 crore in December 2022 up 30.17% from Rs. 100.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.32 crore in December 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2021.
HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 20.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.43 in December 2021.
|HG Infra Engg shares closed at 657.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.45% over the last 12 months.
|HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,184.97
|795.70
|951.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,184.97
|795.70
|951.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|518.00
|388.77
|439.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.89
|41.74
|32.86
|Depreciation
|26.02
|24.12
|21.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|373.78
|204.12
|301.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|212.29
|136.96
|156.55
|Other Income
|4.01
|4.10
|8.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|216.30
|141.05
|165.37
|Interest
|39.50
|33.49
|29.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|176.80
|107.56
|135.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|176.80
|107.56
|135.72
|Tax
|46.13
|25.87
|35.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|130.67
|81.69
|100.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|130.67
|81.69
|100.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.22
|0.24
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|130.89
|81.93
|100.56
|Equity Share Capital
|65.17
|65.17
|65.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.09
|12.57
|15.43
|Diluted EPS
|20.09
|12.57
|15.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.09
|12.57
|15.43
|Diluted EPS
|20.09
|12.57
|15.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited