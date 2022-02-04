HG Infra Engg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 951.44 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.44 crore in December 2021 up 26.73% from Rs. 750.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.56 crore in December 2021 up 48.4% from Rs. 67.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2021 up 38.74% from Rs. 134.80 crore in December 2020.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 15.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.40 in December 2020.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 586.20 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and 117.92% over the last 12 months.