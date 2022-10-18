 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HFCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.35 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.35 crore in September 2022 up 11.39% from Rs. 1,004.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.84 crore in September 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 70.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.87 crore in September 2022 up 7.12% from Rs. 138.97 crore in September 2021.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 75.00 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,119.35 951.21 1,004.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,119.35 951.21 1,004.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 478.77 491.39 521.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 384.38 260.82 214.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.43 -17.82 19.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.33 67.22 60.98
Depreciation 15.32 14.42 13.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.50 63.14 53.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.48 72.04 122.46
Other Income 8.07 19.87 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.55 91.91 125.79
Interest 31.45 28.50 31.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.10 63.41 93.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.10 63.41 93.83
Tax 26.26 15.36 23.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.84 48.05 70.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.84 48.05 70.18
Equity Share Capital 137.59 137.53 128.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.35 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.35 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.35 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.35 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.