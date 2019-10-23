HFCL Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 923.05 crore, down 18.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 923.05 crore in September 2019 down 18.85% from Rs. 1,137.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.84 crore in September 2019 up 58.05% from Rs. 39.76 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.33 crore in September 2019 up 57.56% from Rs. 82.72 crore in September 2018.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2018.

HFCL shares closed at 17.35 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.