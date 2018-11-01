HFCL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.41 crore, up 97.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.41 crore in September 2018 up 97.64% from Rs. 575.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.76 crore in September 2018 up 57.97% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.72 crore in September 2018 up 35.87% from Rs. 60.88 crore in September 2017.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2017.

HFCL shares closed at 21.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -28.47% over the last 12 months.