    HFCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,323.11 crore, up 24.12% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,323.11 crore in March 2023 up 24.12% from Rs. 1,065.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2023 down 17.97% from Rs. 61.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.89 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 128.25 crore in March 2022.

    HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

    HFCL shares closed at 66.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.34% returns over the last 6 months and -4.74% over the last 12 months.

    HFCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,323.111,002.011,065.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,323.111,002.011,065.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials574.98446.88655.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods593.32269.90222.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-98.8832.14-43.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.7065.3558.59
    Depreciation13.7813.9116.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.2247.0278.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.99126.8178.90
    Other Income14.126.1432.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.11132.95111.45
    Interest30.5126.3728.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.60106.5883.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.60106.5883.00
    Tax18.7926.6821.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.8179.9061.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.8179.9061.94
    Equity Share Capital137.64137.62137.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.580.45
    Diluted EPS0.370.580.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.580.45
    Diluted EPS0.370.580.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm