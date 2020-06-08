HFCL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.77 crore, down 44.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.77 crore in March 2020 down 44.21% from Rs. 1,094.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020 down 96.12% from Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.76 crore in March 2020 down 49.11% from Rs. 107.60 crore in March 2019.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2019.

HFCL shares closed at 12.20 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.76% returns over the last 6 months and -42.18% over the last 12 months.