    HFCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 880.32 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 880.32 crore in June 2023 down 7.45% from Rs. 951.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.75 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 48.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.55 crore in June 2023 up 2.09% from Rs. 106.33 crore in June 2022.

    HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

    HFCL shares closed at 65.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and 0.39% over the last 12 months.

    HFCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.321,323.11951.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations880.321,323.11951.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials435.33574.98491.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods219.53593.32260.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.95-98.88-17.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.2774.7067.22
    Depreciation14.1413.7814.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.8579.2263.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.2585.9972.04
    Other Income13.1614.1219.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.41100.1191.91
    Interest28.8930.5128.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.5269.6063.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.5269.6063.41
    Tax16.7718.7915.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.7550.8148.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.7550.8148.05
    Equity Share Capital137.65137.64137.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.370.35
    Diluted EPS0.350.370.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.370.35
    Diluted EPS0.350.370.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

