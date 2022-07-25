 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 951.21 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 951.21 crore in June 2022 down 14.17% from Rs. 1,108.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.05 crore in June 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 80.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.33 crore in June 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 165.05 crore in June 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 68.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 951.21 1,065.96 1,108.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 951.21 1,065.96 1,108.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 491.39 655.50 367.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 260.82 222.12 470.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.82 -43.98 -7.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.22 58.59 71.49
Depreciation 14.42 16.80 12.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.14 78.03 46.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.04 78.90 147.36
Other Income 19.87 32.55 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.91 111.45 152.06
Interest 28.50 28.45 42.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.41 83.00 110.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.41 83.00 110.05
Tax 15.36 21.06 29.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.05 61.94 80.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.05 61.94 80.54
Equity Share Capital 137.53 137.49 128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.45 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.45 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.45 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.45 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
