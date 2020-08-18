HFCL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 656.24 crore, down 45.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.24 crore in June 2020 down 45.34% from Rs. 1,200.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2020 down 76.93% from Rs. 89.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.60 crore in June 2020 down 55.81% from Rs. 164.30 crore in June 2019.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2019.

HFCL shares closed at 16.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.