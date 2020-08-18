172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hfcl-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-656-24-crore-down-45-34-y-o-y-5724131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 656.24 crore, down 45.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.24 crore in June 2020 down 45.34% from Rs. 1,200.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2020 down 76.93% from Rs. 89.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.60 crore in June 2020 down 55.81% from Rs. 164.30 crore in June 2019.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2019.

HFCL shares closed at 16.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations656.24610.771,200.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations656.24610.771,200.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials305.92458.29560.81
Purchase of Traded Goods191.68126.26352.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.93-115.4936.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.3349.4752.92
Depreciation13.0911.615.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.7843.5237.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3737.11154.37
Other Income3.146.044.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.5143.15158.72
Interest31.5425.9822.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.9717.17135.88
Exceptional Items-0.49----
P/L Before Tax27.4817.17135.88
Tax6.8715.1746.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.612.0089.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.612.0089.34
Equity Share Capital128.44128.44128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.020.70
Diluted EPS0.160.020.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.020.70
Diluted EPS0.160.020.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment

