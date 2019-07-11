App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,200.61 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Futuristic Communication are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,200.61 crore in June 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,032.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.34 crore in June 2019 up 101.4% from Rs. 44.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.30 crore in June 2019 up 84.34% from Rs. 89.13 crore in June 2018.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2018.

HFCL shares closed at 20.15 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -35.21% over the last 12 months.

Himachal Futuristic Communication
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'19 Mar'19 Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,200.61 1,094.68 1,032.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,200.61 1,094.68 1,032.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 560.81 609.26 525.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 352.72 337.53 423.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.88 -46.40 -71.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.92 51.05 40.86
Depreciation 5.58 4.79 3.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.33 78.13 27.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.37 60.32 82.62
Other Income 4.35 42.49 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.72 102.81 85.28
Interest 22.84 18.55 15.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.88 84.26 70.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.88 84.26 70.14
Tax 46.54 32.77 25.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.34 51.49 44.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.34 51.49 44.36
Equity Share Capital 128.44 127.44 123.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.42 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.40 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.42 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.40 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Himachal Futuristic Communication #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment

