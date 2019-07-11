HFCL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,200.61 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,200.61 crore in June 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,032.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.34 crore in June 2019 up 101.4% from Rs. 44.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.30 crore in June 2019 up 84.34% from Rs. 89.13 crore in June 2018.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2018.

HFCL shares closed at 20.15 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -35.21% over the last 12 months.