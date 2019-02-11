HFCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.64 crore, up 54.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.64 crore in December 2018 up 54.76% from Rs. 714.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in December 2018 up 6.46% from Rs. 45.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.75 crore in December 2018 up 42.77% from Rs. 74.77 crore in December 2017.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2017.

HFCL shares closed at 22.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.