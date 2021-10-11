MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HFCL Q2 profit up 61% to Rs 86 crore, revenue jump to Rs 1,122.05 crore

The consolidated revenue of HFCL during the second quarter of FY22 increased by 6.42 percent to Rs 1,122.05 crore from Rs 1,054.32 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday posted a 61.18 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.94 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 53.32 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of HFCL during the second quarter of FY22 increased by 6.42 percent to Rs 1,122.05 crore from Rs 1,054.32 crore in the year-ago period.

"There was a strong order book during the quarter. Our capacity utilisation remained at optimum level across all the manufacturing facilities especially fibre optic cables and optical fibre plants. Timely execution of the projects added to the growth during the quarter," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata told PTI.

The company had an order book of around Rs 6,000 crore during the reported quarter.

"The orders are to be delivered within the next 9-12 months. Our growth would have been higher had there been no shortage in semiconductor supplies," Nahata said.

Close
He said that the company's shift towards margin and cash flow accretive components of telecom products and capital efficient projects would continue to strengthen profitability ratio while research and development focus will keep the company ahead of the curve of technological advancements.
PTI
Tags: #Business #HFCL #Results
first published: Oct 11, 2021 09:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.