App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL net profit jumps over twofold to Rs 117 cr in June quarter

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd's (HFCL) consolidated revenue from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 1,343 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,215 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL July 10 posted over twofold jump in a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 117 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, on account of accelerated project executions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd's (HFCL) consolidated revenue from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 1,343 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,215 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"The all-round performance was powered by change in revenue mix, accelerated project execution and efficiency," HFCL said in a statement.

Close

The company makes telecom network equipment, including optical fibre cables (OFCs).

related news

It has manufacturing units in Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and expects to commission new OFC unit in Hyderabad by November.

"We are focused on new products and technologies that shall open additional growth avenues and ensure sustainability," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

He said the company will continue to leverage on its strength of design, development and management of communication networks in newer application domains such as railways, defence and smart cities.

"In addition to export of optical fibre cables, we are also expanding our business geographies in new domains," Nahata said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Business #HFCL #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.