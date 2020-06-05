App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 10:57 PM IST

HFCL Ltd posts Rs 9.68 crore profit for March quarter

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 663.19 crore during the March 2020 quarter, against Rs 1215.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.68 crore for the March 2020 quarter, about 86 per cent fall over the year-ago period due to lower revenue. The company, engaged in the business of optical fibre and optical fibre cables and turnkey services, however, said that while the nationwide lockdown from March 25 had affected production at manufacturing units and execution of projects, "there has been no cancellation of any of our orders".

During the fourth quarter ended March 2020, the company's 'total comprehensive income' stood at Rs 9.68 crore as compared with Rs 71.69 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

'Total comprehensive income' for 2019-20 stood at Rs 238.30 crore, up 0.67 per cent over the previous financial year.

For the full year ended March 31, the revenue from operations was at Rs 3,838.9 crore as against Rs 4,737.79 crore in the previous financial year.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 10:56 pm

