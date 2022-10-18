 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.47 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,173.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 1,122.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.86 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 81.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.60 crore in September 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 173.20 crore in September 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 75.00 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,173.47 1,051.02 1,122.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,173.47 1,051.02 1,122.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 452.80 514.83 572.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 406.28 279.92 227.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.18 -9.23 15.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.73 82.02 73.92
Depreciation 21.32 20.08 18.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.83 73.64 62.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.69 89.76 151.08
Other Income 8.59 19.92 4.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.28 109.68 155.13
Interest 39.44 37.80 40.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.84 71.88 115.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.84 71.88 115.09
Tax 29.50 17.85 29.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.34 54.03 85.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.34 54.03 85.79
Minority Interest -2.45 -1.93 -4.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.93 0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.86 51.17 81.61
Equity Share Capital 137.59 137.53 128.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.37 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.37 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.37 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.37 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
