HFCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.98 crore, up 21.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,432.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 1,182.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.82 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.17 crore in March 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 153.68 crore in March 2022.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

HFCL shares closed at 66.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.34% returns over the last 6 months and -4.74% over the last 12 months.