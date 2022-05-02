 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore in March 2022 down 14.98% from Rs. 1,391.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.68 crore in March 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 187.77 crore in March 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 74.20 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 170.31% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,182.98 1,215.21 1,391.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,182.98 1,215.21 1,391.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 710.36 634.33 464.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 234.20 306.35 543.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.87 -37.48 79.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.54 81.82 63.72
Depreciation 22.68 19.74 18.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.65 59.62 58.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.42 150.83 162.91
Other Income 29.58 3.99 6.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.00 154.82 169.38
Interest 37.75 39.12 51.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.25 115.70 118.24
Exceptional Items -- -6.38 --
P/L Before Tax 93.25 109.32 118.24
Tax 25.22 28.37 31.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.03 80.95 86.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.03 80.95 86.47
Minority Interest -2.81 -2.72 -1.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.15 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 65.32 78.38 84.68
Equity Share Capital 137.49 137.43 128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.59 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.60 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.59 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.60 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
