    HFCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore in March 2022 down 14.98% from Rs. 1,391.40 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.68 crore in March 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 187.77 crore in March 2021.

    HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

    HFCL shares closed at 74.20 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 170.31% over the last 12 months.

    HFCL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,182.981,215.211,391.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,182.981,215.211,391.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials710.36634.33464.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods234.20306.35543.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.87-37.4879.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.5481.8263.72
    Depreciation22.6819.7418.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.6559.6258.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.42150.83162.91
    Other Income29.583.996.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.00154.82169.38
    Interest37.7539.1251.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.25115.70118.24
    Exceptional Items---6.38--
    P/L Before Tax93.25109.32118.24
    Tax25.2228.3731.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.0380.9586.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.0380.9586.47
    Minority Interest-2.81-2.72-1.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.15--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.3278.3884.68
    Equity Share Capital137.49137.43128.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.590.66
    Diluted EPS0.460.600.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.590.66
    Diluted EPS0.460.600.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
