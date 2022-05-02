HFCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.98 crore in March 2022 down 14.98% from Rs. 1,391.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.68 crore in March 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 187.77 crore in March 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 74.20 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 170.31% over the last 12 months.