HFCL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.40 crore, up 109.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,391.40 crore in March 2021 up 109.8% from Rs. 663.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2021 up 1370.14% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.77 crore in March 2021 up 146.32% from Rs. 76.23 crore in March 2020.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

HFCL shares closed at 34.50 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.17% returns over the last 6 months and 236.59% over the last 12 months.