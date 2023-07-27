HFCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 995.19 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 995.19 crore in June 2023 down 5.31% from Rs. 1,051.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.10 crore in June 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 51.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.62 crore in June 2023 up 23.01% from Rs. 129.76 crore in June 2022.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

HFCL shares closed at 65.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and 0.39% over the last 12 months.