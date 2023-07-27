English
    HFCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 995.19 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 995.19 crore in June 2023 down 5.31% from Rs. 1,051.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.10 crore in June 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 51.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.62 crore in June 2023 up 23.01% from Rs. 129.76 crore in June 2022.

    HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    HFCL shares closed at 65.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and 0.39% over the last 12 months.

    HFCL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations995.191,432.981,051.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations995.191,432.981,051.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials468.58590.10514.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods215.17597.94279.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.97-87.39-9.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.4292.1282.02
    Depreciation20.9021.4420.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.6085.7873.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.55132.9989.76
    Other Income13.1713.7419.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.72146.73109.68
    Interest36.3037.9237.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.42108.8171.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.42108.8171.88
    Tax26.9730.2517.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.4578.5654.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.4578.5654.03
    Minority Interest-7.46-6.86-1.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.110.12-0.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.1071.8251.17
    Equity Share Capital137.65137.64137.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.520.37
    Diluted EPS0.490.520.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.520.37
    Diluted EPS0.490.520.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 27, 2023

