 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HFCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,051.02 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,051.02 crore in June 2022 down 12.91% from Rs. 1,206.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.17 crore in June 2022 down 41.73% from Rs. 87.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.76 crore in June 2022 down 32.25% from Rs. 191.54 crore in June 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 68.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,051.02 1,182.98 1,206.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,051.02 1,182.98 1,206.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 514.83 710.36 417.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 279.92 234.20 475.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.23 -46.87 -11.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.02 71.54 83.28
Depreciation 20.08 22.68 17.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.64 89.65 55.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.76 101.42 168.49
Other Income 19.92 29.58 5.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.68 131.00 173.78
Interest 37.80 37.75 49.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.88 93.25 124.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.88 93.25 124.29
Tax 17.85 25.22 33.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.03 68.03 90.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.03 68.03 90.93
Minority Interest -1.93 -2.81 -2.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.93 0.10 -0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.17 65.32 87.82
Equity Share Capital 137.53 137.49 128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.47 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.46 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.47 0.71
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.46 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.