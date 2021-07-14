HFCL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.87 crore, up 72.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,206.87 crore in June 2021 up 72.47% from Rs. 699.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.82 crore in June 2021 up 316.41% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.54 crore in June 2021 up 130.05% from Rs. 83.26 crore in June 2020.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

HFCL shares closed at 85.95 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 169.86% returns over the last 6 months and 536.67% over the last 12 months.