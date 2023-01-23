HFCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore, down 99.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore in December 2022 down 99.11% from Rs. 1,215.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 98.89% from Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2021.
HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.
|HFCL shares closed at 71.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -9.25% over the last 12 months.
|HFCL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.86
|1,173.47
|1,215.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.86
|1,173.47
|1,215.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.59
|452.80
|634.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.80
|406.28
|306.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-22.18
|-37.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|89.73
|81.82
|Depreciation
|0.20
|21.32
|19.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|80.83
|59.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.68
|144.69
|150.83
|Other Income
|0.06
|8.59
|3.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|153.28
|154.82
|Interest
|0.37
|39.44
|39.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.36
|113.84
|115.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.38
|P/L Before Tax
|1.36
|113.84
|109.32
|Tax
|0.35
|29.50
|28.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.01
|84.34
|80.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.01
|84.34
|80.95
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-2.45
|-2.72
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.96
|81.86
|78.38
|Equity Share Capital
|1.38
|137.59
|137.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.60
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.60
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.60
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.60
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited