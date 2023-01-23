 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore, down 99.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore in December 2022 down 99.11% from Rs. 1,215.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 98.89% from Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2021.
HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021. HFCL shares closed at 71.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -9.25% over the last 12 months.
HFCL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.861,173.471,215.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.861,173.471,215.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.59452.80634.33
Purchase of Traded Goods2.80406.28306.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-22.18-37.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.8489.7381.82
Depreciation0.2021.3219.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.5880.8359.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.68144.69150.83
Other Income0.068.593.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.73153.28154.82
Interest0.3739.4439.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.36113.84115.70
Exceptional Items-----6.38
P/L Before Tax1.36113.84109.32
Tax0.3529.5028.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.0184.3480.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.0184.3480.95
Minority Interest-0.05-2.45-2.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.030.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.9681.8678.38
Equity Share Capital1.38137.59137.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.690.600.59
Diluted EPS0.690.600.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.690.600.59
Diluted EPS0.690.600.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

