HFCL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.48 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.48 crore in December 2020 up 49.68% from Rs. 853.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.20 crore in December 2020 up 78.31% from Rs. 46.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.87 crore in December 2020 up 70.05% from Rs. 104.01 crore in December 2019.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

HFCL shares closed at 33.25 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.75% returns over the last 6 months and 87.85% over the last 12 months.