HFCL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.48 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.48 crore in December 2020 up 49.68% from Rs. 853.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.20 crore in December 2020 up 78.31% from Rs. 46.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.87 crore in December 2020 up 70.05% from Rs. 104.01 crore in December 2019.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

HFCL shares closed at 33.25 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.75% returns over the last 6 months and 87.85% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,277.481,054.32853.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,277.481,054.32853.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials432.05388.38489.01
Purchase of Traded Goods610.87426.26145.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.72-3.7029.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost71.8961.8552.49
Depreciation17.5516.599.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.4947.9441.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.35117.0085.32
Other Income3.974.228.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.32121.2294.16
Interest44.6242.8324.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.7078.3970.12
Exceptional Items-0.74-2.90--
P/L Before Tax113.9675.4970.12
Tax28.8522.1724.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.1153.3245.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.1153.3245.92
Minority Interest-2.91-2.290.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.2051.0346.10
Equity Share Capital128.44128.44128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.640.400.36
Diluted EPS0.640.390.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.420.36
Diluted EPS0.640.390.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jan 15, 2021 10:11 am

