HFCL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 853.47 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.47 crore in December 2019 down 30.09% from Rs. 1,220.88 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.10 crore in December 2019 down 31.81% from Rs. 67.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.01 crore in December 2019 down 20.83% from Rs. 131.38 crore in December 2018.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

HFCL shares closed at 17.05 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.11% returns over the last 6 months and -21.79% over the last 12 months.