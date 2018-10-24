Hexaware Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 473.14 crore, up 16.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 473.14 crore in September 2018 up 16.79% from Rs. 405.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.12 crore in September 2018 up 22.55% from Rs. 115.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.18 crore in September 2018 up 22.14% from Rs. 150.80 crore in September 2017.

Hexaware Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2017.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 355.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 25.34% over the last 12 months.