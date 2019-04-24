Hexaware Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 511.48 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.48 crore in March 2019 up 30.56% from Rs. 391.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.61 crore in March 2019 up 25.98% from Rs. 94.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.72 crore in March 2019 up 18.81% from Rs. 127.70 crore in March 2018.

Hexaware Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2018.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 346.00 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.