Hexaware Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.02 crore, up 20.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,264.02 crore in March 2019 up 20.5% from Rs. 1,048.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.48 crore in March 2019 up 3.1% from Rs. 134.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2019 up 0.87% from Rs. 182.90 crore in March 2018.

Hexaware Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.52 in March 2018.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 346.00 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.