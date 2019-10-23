App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hexaware Q2 net profit up 6.7% to Rs 184 cr

The company's revenue increased 22.5 per cent to Rs 1,481.3 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,209.6 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on October 23 said its net profit increased 6.7 per cent to Rs 183.7 crore for the September quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 172.1 crore in the July-September 2018 period, Hexaware Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue increased 22.5 per cent to Rs 1,481.3 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,209.6 crore in the year-ago period.

“We have delivered substantial growth in revenue, profits and EPS (earnings per share) driven by both our organic business and the Mobiquity acquisition. In this process, we crossed an important landmark of quarterly USD 200 million revenues," Hexaware Technologies CEO and Executive Director R Srikrishna said.

Close

In dollar terms, the net profit grew 7.4 per cent to USD 26.1 million, while revenue increased 23.1 per cent to USD 210.5 million in the said quarter on a year-on-year basis.

related news

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the September quarter.

The company added 11 new clients in the September quarter. Deals won from new customers had a total contract value (TCV) of USD 28 million.

It added 768 people in the said quarter, taking the company's total headcount to 19,062 people. Attrition was at 17.3 per cent.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Hexaware Technologies #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.