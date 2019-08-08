Hexaware Q1 net profit declines 1.4% to Rs 151.4 cr

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Thursday said its net profit declined by 1.4 percent to Rs 151.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. This is against a net profit of Rs 153.6 crore in the April-June 2018 period, Hexaware Technologies said in a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 1,308.3 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,136.7 crore in the year-ago period.
"Hexaware's differentiated strategy has helped us deliver yet another strong quarter with revenue growth of 12 percent y-o-y and 13 percent y-o-y in constant currency," Hexaware Technologies Chairman Atul Nishar said.
R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director at Hexaware Technologies, said the company has delivered a substantial and sustainable margin improvement, "especially when the industry is challenged for margins".
In dollar terms, the net profit declined by 4 percent to USD 21.8 million, while revenue grew 12 percent to USD 188.5 million in the said quarter on a year-on-year basis.
The Board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the June 2019 quarter.
During the June quarter, the company added five new clients with a total contract value of USD 36 million.It added 1,785 people in the said quarter, taking the company's total headcount to 18,294 people. Attrition was at 18.2 percent.