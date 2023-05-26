English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hexa Tradex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 141% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 141% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 25.7% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Hexa Tradex shares closed at 144.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.

    Hexa Tradex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02--0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02--0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.350.32
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.850.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-1.20-0.58
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-1.20-0.58
    Interest0.120.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-1.30-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-1.30-0.69
    Tax-0.16-0.33-0.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.98-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.98-0.42
    Equity Share Capital11.0511.0511.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.18-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.18-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.18-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.18-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:03 pm