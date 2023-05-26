Hexa Tradex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 141% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 141% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 25.7% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 144.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.35
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.85
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.20
|-0.58
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.20
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-0.69
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.33
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.98
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.98
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited