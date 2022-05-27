 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hexa Tradex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 53.85% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 40.75% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 75.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.

Hexa Tradex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 -- 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 -- 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.32 0.23
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.25 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -0.57 -0.33
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -0.57 -0.33
Interest 0.11 0.13 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.70 -0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -0.70 -0.42
Tax -0.27 -0.17 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.53 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.53 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 11.05 11.05 11.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.10 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.10 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.10 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.10 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
