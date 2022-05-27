Hexa Tradex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 53.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 40.75% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 75.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.