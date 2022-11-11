 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hexa Tradex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1443.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 1443.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 92.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 163.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 19.01% over the last 12 months.

Hexa Tradex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.00 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.00 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.44 0.44 0.43
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 -6.50 2.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 6.06 -2.60
Other Income 0.21 0.11 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 6.18 -2.52
Interest 15.04 15.24 14.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.24 -9.06 -17.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.24 -9.06 -17.21
Tax -3.86 -4.15 -3.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.38 -4.92 -13.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.38 -4.92 -13.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.38 -4.92 -13.48
Equity Share Capital 11.05 11.05 11.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.89 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.89 -2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.89 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.89 -2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:00 pm
