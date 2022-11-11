Hexa Tradex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1443.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 1443.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 92.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 163.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 19.01% over the last 12 months.