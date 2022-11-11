Hexa Tradex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1443.18% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 1443.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 92.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 163.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 19.01% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.00
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.00
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.44
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|-6.50
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|6.06
|-2.60
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|6.18
|-2.52
|Interest
|15.04
|15.24
|14.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.24
|-9.06
|-17.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.24
|-9.06
|-17.21
|Tax
|-3.86
|-4.15
|-3.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.38
|-4.92
|-13.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.38
|-4.92
|-13.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.38
|-4.92
|-13.48
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.89
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.89
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.89
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.89
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited