    Hexa Tradex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1443.18% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 1443.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 92.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

    Hexa Tradex shares closed at 163.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 19.01% over the last 12 months.

    Hexa Tradex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.000.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.000.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.440.43
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.10-6.502.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.416.06-2.60
    Other Income0.210.110.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.206.18-2.52
    Interest15.0415.2414.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.24-9.06-17.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.24-9.06-17.21
    Tax-3.86-4.15-3.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.38-4.92-13.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.38-4.92-13.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.38-4.92-13.48
    Equity Share Capital11.0511.0511.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-0.89-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.06-0.89-2.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-0.89-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.06-0.89-2.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:00 pm