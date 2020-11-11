Hexa Tradex Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2020 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 down 89.41% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 92.68% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

Hexa Tradex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2019.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 26.75 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 296.30% returns over the last 6 months and 115.73% over the last 12 months.