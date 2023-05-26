Hexa Tradex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 3770.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 3770.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 down 110.73% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 96.76% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 144.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.