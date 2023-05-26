Hexa Tradex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 3770.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 3770.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 down 110.73% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 96.76% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 144.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.00
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.00
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.44
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.47
|12.68
|5.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-13.12
|-5.96
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.21
|16.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|-12.91
|10.79
|Interest
|15.60
|15.69
|14.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.25
|-28.60
|-4.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.25
|-28.60
|-4.05
|Tax
|-9.62
|-24.91
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.63
|-3.68
|-2.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.63
|-3.68
|-2.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.63
|-3.68
|-2.67
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.67
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.67
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.67
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.67
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited